The Rams have proven over the last month that when healthy, they have one of the top offenses in the NFL. Los Angeles is averaging 33 points per game over their last four contests entering a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Saints. The tougher question when forming a TNF NFL DFS strategy may be which Rams to include from a talented roster including Cooper Kupp, Puka Nakua, Kyren Williams and Matthew Stafford from the NFL DFS player pool.

The Saints are allowing the sixth-fewest points (19.1) in the NFL this season and haven't allowed a touchdown in their last two games. New Orleans held the Giants and Panthers to six points each, so the Saints' defense could be considered for your NFL DFS lineups. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Rams on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Rams vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The 29-year-old has a touchdown in his last three games as the Rams continue to find ways to scheme him open to take advantage of his skillset. He has at least 40 receiving yards in the last three games and had a 23-yard run last week in a 28-20 win over the Commanders.

Robinson had 10 targets the week before and with all the defensive attention on Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, there are opportunities for Robinson to find himself in favorable NFL DFS matchups. The Rams are averaging 33 points over their last three games, so their offense is rolling. Robinson is a strong option to add to NFL DFS lineups and Rams NFL DFS stacks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He has totaled at least 100 yards in three of his last four games with heavy usage in the passing game. Kamara is second on the Saints in receptions (68) on an 87.2% catch rate, the fourth-best in the NFL. Derek Carr is looking for Kamara often and when the two are in sync, New Orleans has been at its best.

Kamara has three touchdowns over his last three games as played more than half the snaps in each contest. He's had at least a share of the team-high for targets in each of the last three games and took 66.7% of the running back carries last week. Kamara is averaging a career-high in receptions per game (6.2) and with No. 1 receiver Chris Olave (ankle) missing last week, there's no guarantee he'll be back or running at 100% in a short week. McClure likes the floor of Kamara to add to TNF NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Saints

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which undervalued player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.