Injuries have mounted up this season, and that's reflected in the Week 16 Saturday NFL DFS player pool. The Steelers host the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Bills visiting the Chargers at 8 p.m. ET, but the one position among these teams that has seemingly been spared from injury is the running back position. James Cook, Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon are the top three positional NFL DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel, while possible NFL DFS stacks include Jaylen Warren and Mason Rudolph.

If you want one of the NFL DFS sleepers, Bengals RB Chase Brown is worth a look. He's averaged 10 touches over his last three contests, with at least 51 scrimmage yards in each. Could he possibly be a better value selection than Mixon against a Steelers defense that gave up 170 rushing yards last week? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Saturday sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Bills quarterback Josh Allen at $8,100 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Allen had his 10th game this year with both a passing and rushing touchdown last week, which is already the most in NFL history in a single season. He also snapped a nine-game streak with an interception in Sunday's win over the Cowboys as his recent play has vaulted him back into the MVP discussion.

Ranking third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (26) and fourth in rushing scores (11), Allen leads all players in Fantasy points. He can further separate himself from the pack against the Chargers' No. 30 pass defense, which just allowed rookie Aidan O'Connell to throw four TDs against it in Week 15. The Chargers also rank in the bottom five in both points allowed and yards allowed, making this an ideal Fantasy football matchup for someone with Allen's dual-threat abilities.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston at $4,000 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel. The first-round pick out of TCU is coming off back-to-back solid showings as he had a career-high of 91 yards two weeks ago and followed that up by scoring his second career touchdown last week. Star wideout Keenan Allen (heel) has been ruled out, so his absence will allow L.A. to continue to showcase Johnston.

Thirteen of the last 18 TDs Buffalo has allowed have come thru the air, while five of the last seven scores the Bills have given up have come to WRs. Johnston has logged 60 snaps in each of his last two games -- which are his two highest-snap games this season. Given that the Chargers are the biggest underdogs in Week 16, catching 12 points, the expected game flow indicates L.A. will be trailing early and often. That will force the Chargers to rely on the pass, and that only increases the opportunities for Johnston in Saturday NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Steelers, Bills vs. Chargers

