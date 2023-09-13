The NFL Week 2 schedule kicks off with a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. The game will feature two of last year's most productive fantasy football quarterbacks in Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, who will both be popular showdown NFL DFS picks on TNF. Hurts and Cousins are joined by their respective top wide receivers, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Justin Jefferson, as the five highest priced players in the TNF NFL DFS player pool. It will be unrealistic to include more than three of them in your NFL DFS strategy, making it imperative to have accurate NFL DFS projections when setting your TNF NFL DFS lineups.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Eagles on TNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for the Minnesota vs. Philadelphia TNF game is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The former LSU standout got off to a fast start to his 2023 season, catching nine passes for 150 yards on 12 targets against the Buccaneers in Week 1. Kaylor is expecting a similar performance from Jefferson on Thursday Night Football.

"At this point, Justin Jefferson is basically becoming a must-start player in Showdown DFS formats. There's really no way around it. The 24-year-old wide receiver is the best player at his position in the NFL today and will likely have a floor of 10 targets per game going forward. In a matchup where the Vikings could be playing from behind for most of the game, I am anticipating a massive fantasy stat line for Jefferson against the Eagles," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 25-year-old was one of the top contenders to take home NFL MVP honors in 2022 before an injury slowed him down towards the end of the regular season. Since taking over as the Eagles' full-time starting quarterback, Hurts has compiled a 23-8 regular season record and led the team to last year's NFC Championship.

In 2022, Hurts completed 306 of 460 passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 101.5. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 TDs. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout has been one of the most consistently productive fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL over the last two years and Kaylor expects that to continue on Thursday Night Football. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Vikings on TNF

