The Houston Texans want to make an impact with their first-round picks in this draft, seeking to capitalize on their draft inventory after years of missing out of first-round draft capital. General manager Nick Caserio appears to be poised to make a huge splash in this draft, seeking a trade up from No. 13 into the top 10 of the draft, per an ESPN report.

The Texans, who already possess the No. 3 pick in the draft, would like another top-10 pick in this draft. Pending on how the board plays out, the Texans could be ready to jump back into the top 10. The Texans have five picks in the top 80 of the draft, including two first-round picks (No. 3, No. 13) and two third-round picks (No. 68, No. 80).

If the Texans trade the No. 13 pick, it wouldn't be a surprise after Caserio recently told NFL Network that there's a 50-60% chance that the Texans use the selection. The Texans have made just one first-round selection since 2018 -- offensive tackle Tytus Howard with the No. 23 pick in 2019. Thursday will be their first top-10 pick since selecting Jadeveon Clowney No. 1 overall in 2014.

"The most important thing is just try to continue to build the team," Caserio told reporters last week. "That's the most important thing, and to not get too caught up in the short term, where a player is picked, who the player is. ... We have some flexibility both from a salary cap standpoint and a draft capital standpoint. The most important thing is making good decisions with those resources."

The Texans finally can build the team properly with first-round draft capital. With two first-round picks, they can land a few difference-makers in this draft.