Finally, after months of mock drafts, combines and prospect visits, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally upon us. It is certainly a big draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Omar Khan, who is about to conduct his first draft as the team's general manager.

Khan made one thing clear during this week's pre-draft press conference: the Steelers will not be selecting a quarterback during the draft. That is somewhat of a surprise considering that the Steelers need a third string quarterback behind Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. This might be good news for Mason Rudolph, the Steelers' former backup who is still unemployed.

Conversely, the Steelers will surely be addressing interior defensive line, defensive back, receiver and pass rusher during the draft. There are rumblings that the Steelers may trade up in the first round for the first time since 2019. If they did so, Pittsburgh would likely trade up to either select one of the draft's top offensive tackle prospects or Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Steelers standout outside linebacker Joey Porter.

Offensive tackles Darnell Wright and Broderick Jones, cornerback Deonte Banks, and defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Calijah Kancey are other prospects who could find themselves donning Steelers caps by the time the first round of the draft is over. Whoever the Steelers select on Thursday night will be tasked with helping Pittsburgh in its pursuit of the franchise's seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Steelers will certainly be active in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are their selections heading into Thursday night:

ROUND OVERALL PICK 1 17 2 32 2 49 3 80 4 120 7 241 7 251

