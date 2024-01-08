The 2024 NFL playoffs begin with Super Wild Card Weekend, and the opening postseason round is loaded with intriguing storylines. Over in the NFC, Cowboys vs. Packers will be the ninth all-time postseason meeting between the teams which is tied for the most in league history. Dallas is a 7.5-point home favorite in the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, while Rams vs. Lions will see Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing off against their former teams. Detroit has lost nine straight postseason games, but is still favored by 3.5 points in the Wild Card Weekend NFL lines.

Both of these games have the two highest totals of the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule, with Packers vs. Cowboys at 50 and Lions vs. Rams at 51.5. Meanwhile, Bills vs. Steelers (+10) has the lowest over/under at 35.5, 8.5 points lower than any other game. Which sides of both the spread and the total should you back with your Super Wild Card Weekend NFL bets to start the 2024 NFL playoffs off on a winning note? All of the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card Weekend NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Super Wild Card Weekend picks is that the 4-seed Buccaneers (+2.5) cover the spread at home on Monday night against the No. 5 Eagles. Philly faded down the stretch, going 1-5 straight-up over its last six games and going 0-6 versus the spread during that stretch. No team since 2000 that has made the playoffs after going 1-5 or worse down the stretch then won a postseason game. The Eagles' pass defense, which ranked first in the league during their Super Bowl run a year ago, plummeted all the way to second-worst in the NFL, while they allowed the third-most points in the 2023 NFL season.

On the other hand, Tampa covered in four of its last five games, while outright winning in five of its last six. The Bucs' 11-6 ATS record was the second-best in the league this year, while their 8-3 ATS record as an underdog was the NFL's best (min. three games). To the surprise of many, the Bucs also appear to have the QB edge as Baker Mayfield has a 10:2 TD:INT over his last five games, while Jalen Hurts has more picks (five) than TD passes (four) over his last five starts. With momentum and location both to the advantage of the Bucs, they are projected to cover as 2.5-point favorites well over 50% of the time, with the Under (44) also hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 13

Browns at Texans (+2.5, 44)

Dolphins at Chiefs (-3.5, 44)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Steelers at Bills (-10, 35.5)

Packers at Cowboys (-7.5, 50)

Rams at Lions (-3.5, 51.5)

Monday, Jan. 15

Eagles at Buccaneers (+2.5, 44)