Allegiant Stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and on Sunday, Feb. 11 it will host Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The 2024 Super Bowl will be the first played in Las Vegas, and what is already the biggest gambling event in the United States every year will become even bigger in Sin City. The latest Super Bowl 58 odds list San Francisco as a 2-point favorite, while the over/under is 47.5 points, but there are plenty of ways to bet on the Big Game like Super Bowl player props.

The catalog of Super Bowl props expands every year and you can roll basic bets like individual 49ers vs. Chiefs player props into your Super Bowl 58 parlay picks or even novelty props like what color the Gatorade will be.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the conference championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Super Bowl NFL picks

After simulating Super Bowl 58 10,000 times, the model predicts 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finishes well under 247.5 passing yards for a -119 payout. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (Mr. Irrelevant), Purdy has been a revelation for the 49ers. He led them on an epic seven-game winning streak as a rookie before suffering an injury that knocked him out of the 2023 NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

He followed that up by throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in a season where he was in MVP contention most of the way in 2023. However, his numbers have dropped off considerably since a four-interception game against the Ravens on Christmas Day. After averaging 9.8 yards per pass attempt over his first 14 games, he's only averaged 7.7 yards per attempt over his last four games and he's failed to reach 248 passing yards in three of his last five starts.

Against a Kansas City run defense that ranked 18th in the NFL this season, expect the 49ers to attack the line of scrimmage with Christian McCaffrey and their versatile running game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs ranked fourth in the NFL in pass defense and have held 13 of 20 opposing quarterbacks to 247 yards or less this season. Those are big reasons why the model predicts that Purdy only passes for 223 yards on average. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

