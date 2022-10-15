Who's Playing

New York @ Green Bay

Current Records: New York 3-2; Green Bay 3-2

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Lambeau Field. If the matchup is anything like the Packers' 44-38 win from their previous meeting in December of 2018, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The point spread favored Green Bay this past Sunday, but luck did not. Green Bay didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-22 to the New York Giants. No one had a standout game offensively for Green Bay, but they got scores from TE Marcedes Lewis and WR Allen Lazard. QB Aaron Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 128.80.

Meanwhile, New York made easy work of the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday and carried off a 40-17 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Jets was RB Breece Hall, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching two passes for 100 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Hall has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Green Bay and New York now sit at an identical 3-2. New York is 1-1 after wins this season, and Green Bay is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.