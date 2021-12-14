Christian McCaffrey is already done for the season, but won't be at the Carolina Panthers' practice facility rehabbing his injured ankle any time soon. Carolina placed McCaffrey on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, part of a huge list of players that have been placed on the list over the last 48 hours.

Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, McCaffrey will not be eligible to enter the team's practice facility until he has two negative tests within a 24-hour span. McCaffrey is vaccinated, or he wouldn't have been placed on the list with a positive test.

McCaffrey is played in just 10 games since signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers in April of 2020. McCaffrey has 158 carries for 667 yards and six rushing touchdowns and 54 receptions for 492 yards and two touchdowns. He has averaged 115.9 yards from scrimmage since signing the deal, yet injuries have plagued McCaffrey from seeing the field.

The Panthers were 4-3 in games McCaffrey played and are just 1-5 in games he's missed. Over the last two seasons, Carolina is just 5-14 in games McCaffrey hasn't played.