Who's Playing

Arizona @ Carolina

Current Records: Arizona 2-1; Carolina 1-2

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

The Panthers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but they still walked away with a 21-16 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Carolina, but they got one touchdown from RB Mike Davis.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 15. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 26-23 to the Detroit Lions last week. Like Carolina, Arizona didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but QB Kyler Murray led the way with three touchdowns.

The Panthers' victory brought them up to 1-2 while the Cardinals' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Carolina is stumbling into the matchup with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up seven on the season. To make matters even worse for Carolina, Arizona enters the contest with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $62.51

Odds

The Cardinals are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last six years.