With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft comes the next wave of free agency, and there is plenty of talent still available waiting to get scooped up. Odell Beckham Jr. is still looking for his new NFL home, as is cornerback Xavien Howard. One big free agent that could be signed soon is wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Per ESPN, Boyd will meet with the Tennessee Titans this week, and already visited with the Chargers in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old appears poised to leave the Cincinnati Bengals, the only team he has ever played for. Boyd, who attended the University of Pittsburgh, was selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason, but it appears two new AFC teams have entered the mix.

Tyler Boyd CIN • WR • #83 TAR 98 REC 67 REC YDs 667 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

In Tennessee, Boyd would be reunited with his former offensive coordinator in Brian Callahan, who replaced Mike Vrabel as the Titans' lead man earlier this offseason. This Titans offense is undergoing a dramatic shift in philosophy, going from relying on the ground game to the exact opposite. Quarterback Will Levis already has chemistry established with his WR1 from last year in DeAndre Hopkins, and Tennessee signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal in free agency. The Titans also have former first-round pick Treylon Burks, and drafted Jha'Quan Jackson out of Tulane in the sixth round last weekend. It's a loaded room, but Callahan wants it that way.

As for the Chargers, their wide receiver room experienced quite a few changes this offseason when they traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and released Mike Williams as a cost-cutting measure. L.A. did address the position in the draft, selecting Georgia's Ladd McConkey at No. 34 overall, Brenden Rice, the son of Jerry Rice, out of USC in the seventh round and former Michigan wideout Cornelius Johnson with L.A.'s final pick. Justin Herbert's top two wideouts are believed to be Josh Palmer and former first-round pick Quentin Johnston.

Boyd has the fourth-most receptions (513) and seventh-most receiving yards (6,000) in Bengals franchise history. In 2023, he caught 67 passes for 667 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 games played. It was statistically his worst campaign since his second NFL season back in 2017. Boyd has two 1,000-yard seasons to his name, and has caught 31 touchdowns in 120 career games played.