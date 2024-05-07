The 2024 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror as teams are busy putting the final touches on their rosters with positions they didn't prioritize in the draft. Part of that logic has to do with the free agents available during the third wave of free agency, or the period where teams don't have to give up a compensatory pick in next year's draft for signing players.

Which top veterans are still out there on the market? We take a look and offer the best fits for the top remaining free agents on the board:

Best fit: Denver Broncos

Want to give Bo Nix a chance? Allow a veteran to come in and mentor him while he learns the job. Tannehill would be a better placeholder for that role than Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson.

It's unlikely Tannehill lands in Denver, but he's the veteran quarterback this team is lacking. He has 151 starts in his 12-year career, throwing for 34,881 yards and 216 touchdowns with a 91.2 rating. His veteran presence as a starter and backup makes a quarterback room better.

Best fit: Los Angeles Rams

Bakhtiari is still one of the top tackles in the game when he's healthy, which is probably why he hasn't been signed since his release from the Green Bay Packers. A First Team All-Pro in 2020, Bakhtiari made five straight All-Pro teams before injuries caught up to him (he missed 38 games over the last three seasons).

The Rams have Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom at left tackle, not really addressing the position in the draft. Giving Bakhtiari an opportunity to win a job and stay healthy is a gamble worth taking.

Best fit: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles could use more competition at linebacker, even after signing Devin White and Oren Burks in free agency and drafting Jeremiah Trotter Jr. They're likely set at linebacker, but Cunningham was a pleasant surprise for them last year.

He finished with 85 tackles and four passes defended in 13 games (10 starts), and is just 29. Brining Cunningham back would be good veteran competition for White and Nakobe Dean, and a good mentor for Trotter.

Again unlikely to happen, but the Eagles would have better depth at a weak position.

Best fit: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts could use some veteran help in the secondary with Julius Brents and Dallis Flowers as the projected starters. While it was surprising to see Indianapolis emerge from the draft without selecting a cornerback until pick No. 201, the team is primed to add one over the next month.

Howard could get an opportunity to start in Indianapolis, as he only allowed two passing touchdowns and a 64.2 passer rating in coverage last season. He can still line up against the game's top wide receivers.

Best fit: Green Bay Packers

Still a starter despite being on four teams in three years, Gilmore can still play at a high level -- even at 33 years old. He should find a job next month after allowing four passing touchdowns and a 60.3 rating in coverage.

Green Bay didn't take a cornerback until pick No. 255, but put a lot of resources into the safety position. They could use some outside help next to Jaire Alexander, and Gilmore would be more than ideal to challenge the oft-injured Eric Stokes for playing time.

Best fit: New York Jets

The Jets didn't address safety in the draft, thanks to filling out some holes on offense. With a deep safety class remaining in free agency, they could afford the luxury.

In comes Simmons, who is coming off a season which he finished with 70 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Simmons had just a 58.4 passer rating as he earned his third straight Second Team All-Pro selection.

Simmons is a better option than Tony Adams or Chuck Clark at the moment -- and the Jets have been active in free agency. The price just needs to go down.

Best fit: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens didn't take a safety until pick No. 250 in this year's draft, and could use more depth at the position with Geno Stone departing. They have Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton back there, but Baltimore has ran three-safety sets in the past.

This isn't a need for Baltimore, but more of a luxury if Williams or Hamilton goes down. Hyde is a natural leader and hard hitter on defense, even with his declining coverage skills. He would be a welcome piece.