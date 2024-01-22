It's never a bad thing to be in the same conversation as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, one of the greatest WR-TE combos in NFL history. During Sunday night's divisional-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs' prolific duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tied -- and then passed -- the former Patriots and Buccaneers legends in the NFL playoff record book.

Mahomes and Kelce connected on their 15th touchdown pass on a 22-yard strike during the second quarter, tying them with Brady and Gronkowski for the most touchdowns by a single duo in NFL playoff history.

They followed that up with a connection to open the third quarter, putting themselves at the top of the list with their 16th postseason TD.

Brady and Gronkowski weren't the only NFL legends Mahomes and Kelce passed on the play. For Kelce, his 18 postseason catches in the postseason trails only Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice, who caught 22 touchdowns in the playoffs. Mahomes now has 38 career postseason touchdown passes, tying him with Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees for sixth all-time.

The duo is in pursuit of their third Super Bowl win since 2020. But before they can do that, Kelce and Mahomes need to beat Buffalo while recording the franchise's first playoff road win since January of 2016.