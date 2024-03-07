The New England Patriots have come to terms with former Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on a two-year deal, according to NFL Media. Okorafor was released by the Steelers last month after spending six seasons in Pittsburgh.

Okorafor was benched last season after reportedly complaining about the Steelers' offensive play calls. He was replaced in the starting lineup by then-rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones. Okorafor made seven starts last season before getting benched.

Prior to getting benched, Okorafor had been a solid starter during his time in Pittsburgh. A 2018 third-round pick, Okorafor made three starts as a rookie before becoming a full-time starter in 2020. He made 57 starts during his final four seasons in Pittsburgh that included 17 starts in 2022.

A solid pass protector, Okorafor was part of a Steelers offensive line that largely struggled over the past two seasons. The unit got better, however, with the infusion of Jones in the starting lineup. It was at that point that the Steelers started to pick up momentum in the running game. Pittsburgh had nine 100-yard running games with Jones in the lineup as compared to just two without him in the starting lineup.

Okorafor is a much-needed addition to a Patriots offensive line that has three tackles who are slated to enter free agency, including starting right tackle Mike Onwenu. Expect New England to continue to add pieces to its offensive line during free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.