Patriots coach Bill Belichick kicked off the 2018 World Series by narrating this video

If you thought you heard Bill Belichick's voice before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, don't worry, you're not crazy.

Before the first pitch between the Red Sox and Dodgers, the Patriots coach kicked things off by narrating a hype video. Sure, Belichick and "hype" aren't generally two words you would ever use in the same sentence, but it seems to work here.

Although Belichick is usually 100 percent zoned in on football during the season, the Patriots coach decided to make an exception and take the narrating side job when Fox approached him with the offer.

"It was awesome. I was honored that they asked me to do it. It was great to be a part of that," Belichick said Tuesday, via quote distributed by the team. "I don't really have that much of a baseball background, but the World Series is one of the great sporting events in this country and has great tradition to it, especially with these two franchises."

Belichick might not watch much baseball, but he said he's hoping to catch some of the World Series since the Red Sox are playing.

"I'm very humbled to have been asked to participate in that," Belichick said. "I look forward to watching some of it."

The Red Sox must have been inspired by Belichick's pre-game hype speech because they went out and beat the Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 thanks in large part to a three-run homer in the seventh inning by pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez. The Red Sox will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday and if you want to follow that game, make sure to click here and head to our live blog.

As for Belichick's hype video, you can see the entire thing below.