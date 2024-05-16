The New England Patriots are keeping their veteran center around as the team and center David Andrews have agreed to an extension through 2025, according to ESPN. The deal has a base value of $12 million in 2024 and 2025, with a maximum value of $13 million, according to the report. Andrews, who went undrafted, is getting $8 million in fully guaranteed money.

The 31-year-old has played his entire career in New England, spanning back to 2015.

Having a veteran presence on the offensive line is especially crucial for the Patriots during this new era, as the team could have a rookie quarterback leading the way. The Patriots selected Drake Maye at No. 3 overall and are looking to him to provide stability at the position that hasn't been seen in a few years at Gillette Stadium.

Maye still has to win the starting job and will be competing with Jacoby Brissett, who is in his second stint with the team. If Brissett gets the starting job to kick off the season, Maye could still come in during the season.

Whoever ends up as the quarterback could have rookie linemen serving as protection. During rookie minicamp, fourth-round pick Layden Robinson lined up at left guard and third-rounder Caedan Wallace was at left tackle, per ESPN. Just like with Maye, it is not a guarantee that they will be starters this season, but there are a lot of key offensive roles that could go to rookies.

Last season, starting left guard Cole Strange suffered a knee injury in December and was placed on injured reserve. Atonio Mafi, a rookie taken in the fifth round, came in to replace Strange and started five games last season.

Robinson may have a better chance of getting those first reps and the starting role if Strange continues to deal with an injury to begin the season.

If the Patriots have a rookie quarterback and rookies protecting Maye's blindside, the lack of experience on offense could show. Andrews as an anchor for the offense is a positive no matter who is throwing the passes, but especially if it's a first-year player.

Andrews is a two-time Super Bowl champion with 120 games total, 117 of which were starts, under his belt.