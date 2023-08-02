FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Patriots hired Bill O'Brien as their next offensive coordinator this offseason to help resurrect their offense after an abysmal 2022 season. What they may not have realized upon hiring him was that it also made New England even more of an intriguing destination for at least one of their marquee free agent signings this spring.

When speaking to reporters on Wednesday after the team's seventh day of training camp and second full-padded practice, JuJu Smith-Schuster said that it was the hiring of O'Brien that put the Patriots over the top.

"When they got Bill O'Brien, it was kind of like a no-brainer," said the wideout, who signed a three-year, $33 million deal in March. "Just because I know how this system is and how it works and how he works the offense. Belichick is as he is as a head coach and to bring OB in and to bring Mike [Gesicki] and those other guys and all these key pieces, it was kind of like wow, this is a great fit for me."

Smith-Schuster is expected to line up all over the field for the Patriots but could see the bulk of his work in the slot. That position has been extremely productive within New England's offense in previous years, even dating back to O'Brien's initial tenure with the team. Stylistically, O'Brien's offense jives with Smith-Schuster's skillset and there have already been signs of promise that the Pro Bowler will be able to produce out of the gate.

JuJu Smith-Schuster NE • WR • #7 TAR 101 REC 78 REC YDs 933 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

"He's a smart OC," Smith-Schuster said of O'Brien. "I love his coaching style. He's just one of those dudes that you want to play hard for because he's doing his best to put us all in the right spot.

Through the initial stages of camp, O'Brien's offense has begun to create a solid foundation with Wednesday's practice arguably being the most efficient of the summer and Smith-Schuster was in the thick of it. He caught all three of his targets from Mac Jones during competitive 11-on-11s, including a goal-line touchdown where the receiver snatched a dart from Jones and was able to tap his toes in for the score. That also led to both Jones and Smith-Schuster having an animated dance in the end zone, showing an energy and confidence within the offense that was missing for most of last season.

"That dude, he's a spark," Smith-Schuster said of his and Jones' celebration. "He's the spark of our offense. It starts with him and we kind of just all feed off it. Once that's going, the O-line to the running backs to the receivers, the tight ends, we're all just pouring in. When he's having fun, we're having fun. The confidence level is through the roof."

From almost top to bottom, New England's offense was one of the worst in the league last year, but these first few days of camp do flash the promise of a potential 180-degree flip, thanks to O'Brien and the receiver the Patriots lured thanks to his hiring.