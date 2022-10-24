Who's Playing

Chicago @ New England

Current Records: Chicago 2-4; New England 3-3

What to Know

The Chicago Bears will head out on the road to face off against the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Gillette Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (Chicago 19.67, New England 18.83), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Bears didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 12-7 to the Washington Commanders last Thursday. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Justin Fields, who passed for one TD and 190 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 88 yards on the ground. Fields ended up with a passer rating of 115.80.

Meanwhile, the Patriots took their matchup against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday by a conclusive 38-15 score. Among those leading the charge for New England was RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

New England's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of SS Kyle Dugger and CB Jalen Mills.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Bears are now 2-4 while the Patriots sit at 3-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Chicago enters the game with only four passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. As for New England, they rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.