An AFC East rivalry showdown will take place for the first time in the 2023 NFL season on Sunday when the New England Patriots visit the New York Jets on CBS and Paramount+. The Jets enter with a 1-1 record despite having only four plays with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback after the future Hall of Fame quarterback suffered a torn Achilles. The Patriots enter off their first 0-2 start since the 2001 season, which ended with a Super Bowl XXXVI championship for New England after Tom Brady took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe in Week 2. You may be able to stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. New England is the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Patriots odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 35.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Patriots vs. Jets

Jets vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Jets vs. Patriots time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Week 3 NFL picks for Jets vs. Patriots

Before tuning into Sunday's Patriots vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jets vs. Patriots, the model is going Under 35.5 total points. Both teams are led by unproven young quarterbacks and rely on a strong defense to win games. The Jets expected to feature Rodgers under center all season, but after his season-ending Achilles injury, they are back to Zach Wilson. The Jets have averaged 16.9 points over Wilson's 23 career starts since he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and are coming off a 30-10 loss to the Cowboys in Week 2.

The Patriots have failed to score more than 20 points in their first two games this season. New England is averaging 18.5 points per game, which ranks tied for the ninth-lowest in the NFL. This will also be the Patriots' first road game of the season and the Jets' defense held the Buffalo Bills to 16 points at MetLife Stadium in Week 1. The model has factored that all in and it has the Under hitting in 52% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

