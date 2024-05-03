Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback room included Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky, all of whom are now on new teams. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have since been added, and according to one teammate, it's been a positive change.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren said the new quarterback additions do things a lot differently than the previous group.

"It's a night-and-day difference with their leadership," Warren said on Cameron Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast, via ESPN.com. "They bring a lot. They help out. They tell us how to run the route. They're really on it when you don't run it a certain way. They're big on details, kind of what we preach, and it helps a lot."

While Warren did not explicitly say that Pickett, Rudolph and Trubisky did not "bring a lot" or "help out," he alludes that these qualities Wilson and Fields have are something the team did not experience last season.

Last year with the Denver Broncos, Wilson had a career-low 3,070 passing yards, with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fields, who is expected to be the backup, finished with 2,562 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Steelers got a deal on both quarterbacks, with the Broncos paying for most of Wilson's salary and Fields coming at a cheap price. After acquiring both quarterbacks, Tomlin explained their situation: "We've been very transparent about the pecking order (internally), at least to start."

"Russell is a proven veteran, man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in this league a long time, and he's capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends and running backs. He's just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes over a 12-month calendar. I just think that's something that a younger guy like Justin can learn from, and it provides clarity for all parties involved," Tomlin said.

While we have yet to see either on the field for the Steelers, if Warren's observation is any indication, the change has gone as the team had hoped.