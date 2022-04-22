The Chicago Bears hired Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles to serve as the organization's new general manager in January. Poles inherits a roster that finished 6-11 last season and features quarterback Justin Fields.

The primary objective should be surrounding Fields with the offensive talent necessary to build his confidence and achieve success. Too often, fans have seen franchises fail a young quarterback. If the offense, led by Fields, can show progress this season then it is much easier to live with defensive struggles. The blueprint could entail adding a wide receiver, offensive tackle and/or center.

Here is one scenario that could play out for the NFC North franchise:

Round 2: George Pickens, WR, Georgia and Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

Pickens would probably be a first-round choice had he not suffered a torn ACL in the spring. He was out of sight and out of mind before returning late in the season and making some pivotal receptions during the Bulldogs' national championship run. Pickens is a long pass catcher who is capable of climbing the ladder and making plays for his quarterback. Fields needs support to have a chance at success in this league. Darnell Mooney is essentially the only contributor slated to return at the position, so it could be a wholesale change.

Parham is a savvy player with plus skills to communicate and pick up stunts and twists. Buffalo matched Chicago's offer sheet for restricted free agent offensive guard Ryan Bates so a need remains along the interior offensive line.

Round 3: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Walker is still a bit raw and he struggles with balance as a result of leaning in his stance. There are some consistency issues that need to be cleaned up, but the Nittany Lion turns 22 years old in February. There is plenty of time to work on his technique and capitalize on the athleticism. The hope is that Teven Jenkins returns and occupies one of those five starting positions.

Poles is coming from a Kansas City organization that underwent offensive line construction last season. All five starters were replaced through trade, free agency and the NFL Draft. He has firsthand experience building that unit. If all goes as planned, they will have added three offensive linemen on Day 2 of the NFL Draft over a two year period.

Round 5: Danny Gray, WR, SMU and Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina

Gray is one of the more underrated prospects in this draft class in my opinion. He shows good range, soft hands and an ability to track the football down the field. The Dallas native has great speed and has been highly productive over the past two years. He is trending towards not being available at this spot but Pickens, Mooney and Gray give Fields a room with which he can work.

Gemmel may begin his career as more of a specialist but his intelligence gives him a good chance to be successful in the NFL. After parting with Danny Trevathan, the team could use more depth at that spot.

Round 6: Ben Brown, iOL, Ole Miss

Brown is a lineman that has the versatility to play guard and center. In an ideal world, he serves as depth for the upcoming season and shows an ability to play multiple positions in a pinch.

