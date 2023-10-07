Peyton Manning's meticulous nature as a player helped him become of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. It appears that Manning is bringing that same level of attention to his son's middle school football team.

Manning, who serves as the team's head coach, isn't the only Hall of Famer on the coaching staff. Fellow Broncos legend Terrell Davis coaches the running backs as his son is also on the team.

"We've got some star power at the coaching position," Davis said during a recent appearance on CBS Sports HQ.

As you can imagine, the team's playbook isn't exactly normal when compared to other middle school playbooks.

"We have about 206 plays," Davis said. "That wristband that his son Marshall wears as our quarterback, it's getting bigger and bigger by the week."

Does Davis get to offer any input regarding plays?

"You know you're not touching that playbook, man," he said with a laugh.

It's often been thought that Manning could coach at the professional level if he so desired. In his playing days, Manning's ability to read defenses at the line of scrimmage was second to none. That ability allowed him to routinely check out of plays while putting his offense in a better one.

This skillset was especially beneficial during Manning's final games as Denver's quarterback. While he was not longer in his physical prime, Manning was still on top of his game from a mental standpoint. Manning's mastery from a play calling standpoint played an integral role in the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50.

He may not be coaching in the NFL, but Manning is nevertheless putting his play calling prowess to good use, to the chagrin of middle school defenses that are facing his son's team.