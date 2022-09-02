Whenever there's a conversation about the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Peyton Manning's name is always one of the first ones that gets mentioned. Manning is without a doubt one of the best players to ever play the position, which is why it was somewhat surprising to hear one of his former teammates recently say that there's an active NFL quarterback who's even BETTER than Manning.

That former teammate is Ryan Harris, and during a recent interview on CBS Sports Radio's "The D.A. Show," Harris revealed who that quarterback is. The subject came up when Harris was asked his thoughts about how the AFC West is going to play out this year.

"Well, the AFC West, I think is really going to be led by the Los Angeles Chargers," Harris said. "I mean, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I've ever seen -- and I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. This guy is unbelievable."

The hosts seemed somewhat surprised to hear Harris say that Herbert is the best quarterback he's EVER SEEN, so they asked him a second time just to make sure there was no confusion.

"I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger and I'm telling you, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I've ever seen," Harris said, doubling down on his first statement. "It's unbelievable what he does. It is something that's only going to continue to increase and he's got the most talented arm in the NFL."

Harris spent nine seasons in the NFL, so he's seen quite a few different quarterbacks play. Not only was he teammates with Manning during the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning season in 2015, but he was also Roethlisberger's teammate in 2016. Not to mention, he's played against other star quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, so he's had a front row seat to some of the best quarterback play in NFL history.

Even having seen all of those guys, Harris still feels that Herbert is the best quarterback he's ever seen. Herbert's career is off to a hot start: Not only did he win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, but he has also thrown for more yards, touchdowns and completions than any other quarterback in NFL history through their first two seasons.

Although those records are impressive, Herbert is going to need to get a few playoff wins under his belt -- and eventually several Super Bowl wins -- before most other people will be willing to put him in the same league as Peyton Manning.