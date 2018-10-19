Philadelphia vs. Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Eagles vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 3-3; Carolina 3-2
What to Know
Carolina will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina will be looking to avenge the 23-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
Carolina were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Sunday, as they fell 17-23 to Washington. A silver lining for Carolina was the play of Cam Newton, who passed for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns. Newton has been a consistent playmaker for Carolina as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia took their contest against the Giants by a conclusive 34-13 score. The oddsmakers were on Philadelphia's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. In their victory, Philadelphia relied heavily on Carson Wentz, who passed for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Philadelphia are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 2-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Philadelphia and Carolina both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 23 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 28
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 16
