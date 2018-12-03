Philadelphia vs. Washington live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Eagles vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 5-6; Washington 6-5
What to Know
Washington will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night. Washington will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
It looks like Washington got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to Dallas 23-31. Washington were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Dallas apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Philadelphia, but their most recent match may have softened the blow. Last week, they came out on top in a nail-biter against the Giants, sneaking past 25-22. That's another feather in the cap for Philadelphia, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 5-6 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 6-5. We'll see if Philadelphia's success rolls on or if Washington are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $112.86
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 6 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Philadelphia are 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 7-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7 point favorite.
Series History
Washington have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Philadelphia.
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 34 vs. Washington Redskins 24
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 30
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 22 vs. Washington Redskins 27
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 20
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 24 vs. Washington Redskins 38
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 23 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 20
