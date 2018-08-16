Pick Six Podcast: Jalen Ramsey burns a bunch of quarterbacks, but he might have been right
Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh joins Will Brinson to break down Jalen Ramsey's comments on QBs
On Wednesday morning, GQ.com dropped a fire-bomb-filled interview with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, in which the bombastic defensive back laid waste to roughly 90 percent of the quarterbacks in the NFL.
Ramsey called Josh Allen "trash," said Ben Roethlisberger is "decent at best" and claimed Eli Manning was dependent on Odell Beckham. Some of the things he said were nice (Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady "don't suck") but it was mostly a high-level destruction.
So which things he said were true and which weren't? To break it all down, Adam Gold of 99.9 the Fan in Raleigh joined me (live! in studio!) to hammer out takes on Ramsey's takes.
Turns out, the Jaguars defensive star might actually be pretty accurate on most of this stuff. FIND THE LIE. Seriously, find the lie yourself by listening to the podcast below and by subscribing to our DAILY NFL podcast: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jets should go bold, trade for Mack
New York would not be shoving all in for this year, but would be setting up for a big run in...
-
Redskins vs. Jets odds, preseason picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Jay Gruden and the Redskins
-
Steelers vs. Packers odds, picks, bets
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season
-
Preseason All-NFC West Team
Russell Wilson's still the top QB, but there's been a changing of the guard among Rams, Seahawks,...
-
Eagles vs Patriots odds, preseason picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Patriots and Eagles
-
Evaluating Jalen Ramsey comments on QBs
The outspoken Jaguars cornerback had something to say about nearly every QB in a recent 'GQ'...