Pick Six Podcast: Jalen Ramsey burns a bunch of quarterbacks, but he might have been right

On Wednesday morning, GQ.com dropped a fire-bomb-filled interview with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, in which the bombastic defensive back laid waste to roughly 90 percent of the quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ramsey called Josh Allen "trash," said Ben Roethlisberger is "decent at best" and claimed Eli Manning was dependent on Odell Beckham. Some of the things he said were nice (Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady "don't suck") but it was mostly a high-level destruction.

So which things he said were true and which weren't? To break it all down, Adam Gold of 99.9 the Fan in Raleigh joined me (live! in studio!) to hammer out takes on Ramsey's takes.

Turns out, the Jaguars defensive star might actually be pretty accurate on most of this stuff. FIND THE LIE. Seriously, find the lie yourself by listening to the podcast below and by subscribing to our DAILY NFL podcast: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.