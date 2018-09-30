Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 1-1-1; Baltimore 2-1

What to Know

On Sunday Baltimore take on Pittsburgh at 8:20 p.m. If the contest is anything like the 39-38 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Baltimore had a rough outing against Cincinnati two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Baltimore was able to grind out a solid win over Denver last Sunday, winning 27-14. Joe Flacco was the offensive standout of the match for Baltimore, as he passed for 277 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Tampa Bay 30-27. The Pittsburgh offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.

Their wins bumped Baltimore to 2-1 and Pittsburgh to 1-1-1. Pittsburgh caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Baltimore will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

The Steelers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Ravens.

This season, Pittsburgh is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 2-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.