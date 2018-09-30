Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 1-1-1; Baltimore 2-1
What to Know
On Sunday Baltimore take on Pittsburgh at 8:20 p.m. If the contest is anything like the 39-38 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Baltimore had a rough outing against Cincinnati two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Baltimore was able to grind out a solid win over Denver last Sunday, winning 27-14. Joe Flacco was the offensive standout of the match for Baltimore, as he passed for 277 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Tampa Bay 30-27. The Pittsburgh offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.
Their wins bumped Baltimore to 2-1 and Pittsburgh to 1-1-1. Pittsburgh caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Baltimore will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Steelers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Ravens.
This season, Pittsburgh is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 2-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 39 vs. Baltimore Ravens 38
- 2017 - Baltimore Ravens 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 26
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 31 vs. Baltimore Ravens 27
- 2016 - Baltimore Ravens 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 14
- 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens 23
-
