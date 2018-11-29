Pittsburgh vs. L.A. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Steelers vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 7-3-1; L.A. Chargers 8-3
What to Know
The Chargers have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 8:20 p.m. ET. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 976 yards last week.
The Chargers ran circles around Arizona last week, and the extra yardage (437 yards vs. 167 yards) paid off. The Chargers steamrolled Arizona 45-10. The Chargers's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries, and Philip Rivers, who passed for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Gordon's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past ten games.
As for Pittsburgh, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak. They took a 17-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. Despite 218 more yards than Denver, Pittsburgh could not convert that extra yardage to scores.
The Chargers's win lifted them to 8-3 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 7-3-1. Giving up four turnovers, Pittsburgh had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Chargers exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Steelers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Chargers.
This season, Pittsburgh are 6-4-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 6-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Los Angeles Chargers 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Draft: 5 to watch in title games
These prospects have big opportunities to showcase their array of skills against top compe...
-
Cowboys vs. Saints odds, picks, TNF bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints
-
Tips: Chiefs or Rams, who to trust?
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 13 slate
-
Week 13 picks: Chiefs throttle Raiders
Best bets include the Chiefs destroying the Raiders and the Saints winning big over the Co...