Pittsburgh vs. L.A. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 7-3-1; L.A. Chargers 8-3

What to Know

The Chargers have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 8:20 p.m. ET. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 976 yards last week.

The Chargers ran circles around Arizona last week, and the extra yardage (437 yards vs. 167 yards) paid off. The Chargers steamrolled Arizona 45-10. The Chargers's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries, and Philip Rivers, who passed for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Gordon's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past ten games.

As for Pittsburgh, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak. They took a 17-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. Despite 218 more yards than Denver, Pittsburgh could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Chargers's win lifted them to 8-3 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 7-3-1. Giving up four turnovers, Pittsburgh had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Chargers exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

The Steelers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Chargers.

This season, Pittsburgh are 6-4-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 6-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.