The trifecta almost came through last week.

I went 11-5 straight up, 3-2-1 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, but went 8-8 with my CBSSports.com expert picks. Why couldn't the Packers score late to get the cover, rather than kicking that field goal?

As it is, it was another solid week. The 3-2-1 raises my best-bet record to a sizzling 40-27-3. That I will take. My ATS record overall is now 82-90-8 and my straight-up record is 106-74-0.

We are into December games now, which means it's crunch time down the stretch. It also means it's time for the contenders to really emerge on the field and picking games. There are six weeks left. Let's close with a big-time rush.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons (+1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Steelers are playing consecutive road games outside the division and this one is on a short week. That's tough to do. It's also tough to prepare for the Falcons offense on a short week. Atlanta lost a close one last week to Washington, but will bounce back here and beat the Steelers.

Pick: Falcons 23, Steelers 20

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Broncos are lifeless on offense, which is never a good thing playing consecutive road games and especially against a team coming off a horrible loss. The Ravens haven't exactly been lighting things up on offense, but they will do enough here to win it and make the Broncos' season-long misery continue.

Pick: Ravens 26, Broncos 10

Green Bay Packers (-4) at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

Aaron Rodgers should be playing in this one, which is not a good thing for the Bears. He has owned them in his career. Rodgers is banged up, but Justin Fields is hurting for the Bears if he does play. Look for the Packers to go into Soldier Field and win a game against a team they have dominated in recent years.

Pick: Packers 27, Bears 17

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1) at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

The Jaguars are coming off an impressive home victory over the Ravens, while the Lions lost a tough one on Thanksgiving to the Bills. Both teams can score, which means this game will likely get loose. Look for a lot of points as Trevor Lawrence stays hot and the Lions score as well. The Jaguars will win a shootout.

Pick: Jaguars 33, Lions 30

Cleveland Browns (-7) at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

This is the return of Deshaun Watson at quarterback for the Browns. It's his first game and it comes against his former team. How perfect. Will there be rust? Does it matter against the Texans? No, it does not. Browns win it big.

Pick: Browns 30, Texans 14

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

This game is intriguing because of the battle between the Vikings offense and the Jets defense, two really strong units. I think the Vikings will get the best of that. So what does Mike White do for the Jets offense? I don't think he will play as well as last week. Vikings win it.

Pick: Vikings 23, Jets 17

Washington Commanders (-2.5) at New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

This is suddenly a big game for playoff contention. Both teams would be in right now. The Commanders have won six of seven and three straight by running it and playing good defense. The Giants use the same formula to win games. The Commanders have the better defense, which will show. They keep streaking with a victory.

Pick: Commanders 23, Giants 19

Tennessee Titans (+5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

This is a game matching two teams that want to run the football. The Eagles are coming off an outstanding rushing effort against the Packers, but the Titans defense is much better. The Titans will counter with Derrick Henry running into an Eagles defense that can't stop the run. This game might be over quickly with all the runs. Eagles take it, but Titans will hang around.

Pick: Eagles 24, Titans 23

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (+7.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

The Rams are a mess and they are done. Seattle is coming off a bad home loss to the Raiders where the defense was awful. The good news is the Rams are terrible on offense. Seattle will get back on track in this one. The Seahawks win it, but the number is too big.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Rams 20

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

This is one of the best games of the week. The Miami offense against the 49ers defense will be a treat to watch. Can the 49ers slow down Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami passing game. The other thing to watch is whether Miami's defense, which hasn't played that well, can slow the 49ers offense. I don't think they do. The 49ers will take it.

Pick: 49ers 28, Dolphins 22

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (+2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

This is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from last January, a game won by the Bengals in Kansas City. The Bengals also beat the Chiefs at home last year. This Chiefs team is the best in the league right now. Patrick Mahomes and the passing game will be tough to stop. But so will Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase back. This will be a shootout. Chiefs win a close one.

Pick: Chiefs 35, Bengals 34

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (+1.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Both of these teams are coming off dramatic victories last week, victories they badly needed. The Raiders saw running back Josh Jacobs run wild, which he can do here against the Chargers' bad run defense. But look for Justin Herbert to have a big day too. This will be wild, but the Raiders will take it.

Pick: Raiders 34, Chargers 31

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys (-11)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, FuboTV)

The Cowboys defensive line against the Colts offensive line is a major mismatch. Matt Ryan could be in for a long night. Not only that, but the Cowboys will be rested while the Colts are playing on the road after a short week. That's tough to do. Blowout.

Pick: Cowboys 30, Colts 16

New Orleans Saints (+3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, FuboTV)

These two have losing records, but this is a big division game. Can you believe it? The Saints have had great success against Tom Brady in his time in Tampa. But this is a different Saints team. They are limited on offense. That shows up.

Pick: Bucs 20, Saints 19