Josh Jacobs is arguably the most valuable player on the Las Vegas Raiders, which is why the franchise quickly placed the franchise tag on him.

The problem? Jacobs doesn't have any fully guaranteed money after this season, nor a long-term deal after leading the NFL in rushing yards last year. Given the state of the market and the devaluing of the running back position, Jacobs getting that long-term, guaranteed deal seems highly unlikely.

Marcus Allen, who has been in Jacobs' corner through the years, understands the situation surrounding Jacobs. Needless to say, one of the league's greatest running backs ever -- and Raiders legend -- is not happy.

"I'm just going to say it -- it's almost like collusion," Allen said, via ESPN. "They decided that the running back position is one that their productivity is only for a short period of time, instead of looking at each and every one individually. They've decided, as a group, that they're not going to pay them.

"So, I can understand what (they are) thinking and what they're feeling. So, hopefully things get resolved. Because to me, (Jacobs is) like the heart and soul of the team."

Jacobs already has two Pro Bowl selections and two seasons rushing for double-digit touchdowns. He was the first player in franchise history to win rushing the title since Allen in 1985, rushing for 1,643 yards and 12 touchdowns -- and his 2,053 total yards from scrimmage also led the league. Jacobs has three 1,000-yard campaigns in his four seasons, while being fourth in the league in rushing yards (4,740) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (40) in that span.

There's a reason why Jacobs seeks a long-term deal with guaranteed money. He's earned that payment based on his resume.

The running back position is devalued and the money just isn't there for performance and team reliability (see Saquon Barkley and his new deal with the New York Giants). Jacobs basically has two options for this season -- play on the $10.091 million franchise tag or rework a one-year deal with the Raiders for more guaranteed money before going through this process again in 2024.

Jacobs is caught between a rock and a hard place, with an end not appearing to be in sight. Zamir White is getting the first-team reps at running back in Jacobs' absence.