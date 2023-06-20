The Los Angeles Rams are adding to their running back room by bringing back a familiar face. On Tuesday, the team announced it had agreed to terms with Sony Michel. Details of his new contract were not made available.

Michel spent the 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 10 games played, he rushed 36 times for 106 yards, and caught nine passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. He signed with the Miami Dolphins last offseason, but was cut before the start of the regular season.

Michel was originally selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia, where he starred alongside Nick Chubb. In his rookie season, Michel rushed for a career-high 931 yards and six touchdowns while the Patriots went on to win Super Bowl LIII against the Rams. Michel scored the only touchdown in what was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time. The rookie actually put together quite an impressive postseason, rushing for 336 yards and six touchdowns in three playoff games.

In his second NFL season, Michel recorded a career-high 1,006 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns. He played one more season in New England before being traded to the Rams for a couple Day 3 picks. In 2021, Michel recorded 973 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on the way to his second Super Bowl ring.

Michel gives the Rams some depth at the running back position, and it's an added bonus that he's familiar with Sean McVay's scheme. Now 28, Michel has rushed for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns in 65 games played.