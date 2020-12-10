Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots appeared to be dead in the water after a 2-5 start in their first season since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay. However, after winning three of their last four games, the Patriots are back in the thick of the AFC playoff picture and now face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to open Week 14. The Rams (8-4) are five-point favorites at SoFi Stadium, with the total at 44.5 in the latest Rams vs. Patriots odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

There are numerous Rams vs. Patriots player props available to bet on, and stars like Cam Newton, Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp and James White could generate plenty of action. Thursday Night Football's NFL prop bets include the over-unders for Goff's passing yards (271.5) and White's receiving yards (19.5). Before making any NFL prop bets for Thursday Night Football, be sure to see the latest NFL betting advice and Rams vs. Patriots prop bets from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 20-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters the last game of Week 13 on an incredible 116-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has broken down the latest Rams vs. Patriots prop bets and found the top values. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Best Rams vs. Patriots NFL prop picks

The model says Cam Newton will throw for 175 yards, failing to clear the Over-Under of 184.5 by nearly 10. Newton is averaging just 186.6 passing yards per game and has thrown just five touchdown passes. As a result, the Patriots have gone to great lengths to limit the number of times he drops back.

Newton has attempted fewer than 20 passes in three of the last four games and failed to top 120 yards in three of four as well. Now, he takes on a Rams defense that ranks first in the NFL in net adjusted yards per pass attempt (5.1).

Another one of the NFL prop picks from the model: Robert Woods goes over 60.5 receiving yards. In fact, the model says he'll pick up 69. After being targeted 10 times just once in the first nine games of the season, Woods has reached double-digits in three straight.

In the last three games, Woods has been thrown to 38 times and come down with 29 catches for 295 yards and a score. Woods has topped 60.5 receiving yards in seven of his 12 contests this season. He also had five catches for 70 yards despite losing 13-3 the last time the Rams took on the Patriots at Super Bowl 53.

How to make Rams vs. Patriots prop bets

SportsLine's model has also found three other NFL props that have plenty of value on Thursday Night Football, including one that has carries a huge plus-money payback. You can only get that pick here.

So which NFL prop picks should you make for Rams vs. Patriots? And which plus-money prop should you jump on? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which Patriots vs. Rams props you should make on Thursday, all from the model up over $7,800 on its top-rated NFL picks.