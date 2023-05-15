Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have not been at the voluntary portion of Baltimore Ravens workouts, even with the team installing a new offense with Todd Monken. The Ravens offensive coordinator knows the franchise quarterback and his newest wide receiver aren't at the facility -- and isn't concerned in the slightest.

The workout program is voluntary after all.

"We're in constant communication with those guys," Monken said. "We're getting him opportunities to talk football and try and catch him up to speed. We're excited about the guys who are here, and I know they're working hard. We get updates from those guys in terms of working.

"So, again, it is voluntary, but we're excited about the guys who are here. I do think that we'll be able to get those guys here hopefully in a short amount of time, but until that happens, we'll get up to speed with the guys we have."

Jackson recently signed a five-year, $260 million contract -- making him the highest-paid player in NFL history (in terms of average annual value) -- so there was a reason he was not at the Ravens' facility before signing the deal. This isn't uncommon for Jackson; last year, he didn't show up until mandatory minicamp in mid-June. As for Beckham, who signed with the Ravens in April, he has also been working out outside the facility.

The Ravens are installing a new offense with Monken at the helm, which he admitted will be a challenge when Jackson and Beckham do arrive. The Ravens' mandatory minicamp starts June 13.

"I know Lamar is working hard," Monken said. "I know the guys that aren't here are working hard; they're pros. When they're here, they're here. We look forward to getting them here and getting up to speed to what we're doing offensively.

"I think that's probably the biggest challenge, but it's football. When they get here, they get here, and we'll get them up to speed."