The Baltimore Ravens are ready to get their starting running back, J.K. Dobbins, back into action. According to a report from ESPN, Baltimore will activate Dobbins from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list so he can return to practice.

Dobbins has not participated in any portion of the offseason program to date. He was absent from every offseason practice, including minicamp, and missed each of the first 14 practices of training camp, according to ESPN.

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL and did not return to the field until Week 3 of last season. He lasted just four games before going on injured reserve due to recurring knee issues, though, and returned to play four of the final five regular season and in Baltimore's playoff loss to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. In 23 career games, Dobbins has rushed for 1,325 yards and 11 touchdowns on 226 carries while adding 25 receptions for 162 yards and another score.

In recent weeks, there have also been questions about his contract status. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Dobbins reportedly wants a new deal. Head coach John Harbaugh recently expressed concern about a prolonged absence from the fourth-year back.

"You know, I don't know," Harbaugh said in early August, upon being asked when Dobbins could take the field. "It's a fair question, and there is a point in time when it does become a concern. J.K. and I talked last night. We talk a lot. He wants to be out there, and he needs to be out there, just like any player does. Other than that, there's nothing else I can really add. I don't know when he's going to come back, but I know I'm going to be really happy when he does."

Previously, Harbaugh had directed questions about Dobbins' contract status to Dobbins himself. "That's a J.K. question," Harbaugh said at the time, when asked about Dobbins opening camp on the sidelines. "I wish it was a simple answer. There's always a lot of things that go into football, but there's some complexity to it and we're working through all that."

Now, at least, it appears that Dobbins is on the verge of returning to the field. Perhaps the contract situation will work itself out in time.