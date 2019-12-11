Ravens vs. Jets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Baltimore (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Baltimore 11-2; New York 5-8

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Baltimore Ravens. They will take on the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at home. Baltimore is coming into the matchup hot, having won nine in a row.

The Ravens were able to grind out a solid victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, winning 24-17. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson did work as he picked up 40 yards on the ground on 11 carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Jackson's 61-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to TE Hayden Hurst in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Baltimore's defense was a presence as well, holding Buffalo to a paltry 209 yards. The defense made life painful for the QB and embarrassed Buffalo's offensive line for a total of six sacks. It was a group effort with five picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Meanwhile, New York was hampered by 88 penalty yards against the Miami Dolphins, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. New York dodged a bullet, finishing off Miami 22-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the win.

Their wins bumped the Ravens to 11-2 and the Jets to 5-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens come into the game boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 200.9. But the Jets rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 78.8 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Jets.

Over/Under: 44

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.