The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will seek their first international victory when they square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Both teams lost their only previous contest in England at Wembley Stadium, with Baltimore (3-2) getting trounced 44-7 by Jacksonville in 2017 and Tennessee (2-3) dropping a 20-19 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers the following year. Each club is coming off a road loss in Week 5, as the Ravens fell 17-10 at Pittsburgh and the Titans were defeated 23-16 at Indianapolis.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Baltimore is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Titans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -4.5

Ravens vs. Titans over/under: 42 points

Ravens vs. Titans money line: Baltimore -223, Tennessee +182

BAL: Under has hit in nine of the Ravens' last 11 games

TEN: Under has hit in eight of the Titans' last nine games

Ravens vs Titans live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to throw for 240 yards this season, but has displayed superb accuracy and is running the ball well. The 2019 NFL MVP has completed a career-best 69.9% of his pass attempts this year and had a completion rate of 71% or better in four of his five outings. Jackson also has rushed for four touchdowns thus far, just three shy of his career-high.

On the other side of the ball, the Ravens rank second in the NFL with 18 sacks, with second-year safety Kyle Hamilton leading the way with three. Baltimore also is second in the league with an average of 3.9 yards allowed per play, just behind Cleveland's 3.8 mark.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee has lost six consecutive games away from home, but four of the defeats have been by seven points or fewer. Ryan Tannehill failed to throw a touchdown pass for the third time in five games last week, but threw for a season-high 264 yards against the Colts. The veteran quarterback has cut down on his turnovers of late, throwing only two interceptions over his last four outings after being picked off three times by New Orleans in the season-opener.

Tannehill's favorite target this year has been DeAndre Hopkins, who signed a two-year contract with the Titans in July after being released by Arizona two months earlier. The five-time Pro Bowl wideout has yet to haul in a touchdown pass, but leads Tennessee with 26 catches and 356 receiving yards. Hopkins has posted 13.7 yards per reception, his highest average since he recorded the same number in 2018 with Houston.

