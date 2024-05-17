The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have an absolutely jam-packed schedule, with prime-time games galore and a slew of contenders on the docket. That should come as no surprise, considering how TV networks are now jostling to get K.C. games on their airwaves.

"They're Cowboys-level assets right now," NFL broadcast planning vice president Mike North said of the Chiefs in a conference call Thursday, via Arrowhead Pride.

Despite the hoopla around them and the spate of marquee games, Kansas City actually has a schedule that is on the lighter side this season, thanks to the AFC West being matched with the NFC South in the rotation. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Chiefs have the 12th-easiest slate of opponents, who have an average over/under of 8.2 wins. Kansas City is also tied for the league's highest over/under win total itself, checking in at 11.5 wins alongside the Ravens and 49ers.

Below, we'll comb through the entire 18-game slate for Kansas City, highlight key games, the club's toughest stretch and finally go game by game to predict how this season will shake out.

Full 2024 Chiefs schedule

*All times Eastern

Key schedule observations

The Chiefs are currently scheduled for seven games outside of the traditional Sunday afternoon window.

One of those games is on Black Friday, one is on a Saturday, and another is the inaugural Wednesday game, which is on Christmas Day. As such, the Chiefs play on every day of the week except Tuesday.

The Chiefs do not play consecutive games against playoff teams from last season until facing the Browns and Texans in Weeks 15 and 16.

Two of Kansas City's four games against the NFC South are on "Monday Night Football."

Two of the four games against the AFC North come in the first two weeks of the season, but they don't play an AFC North team again until the Browns in Week 15 and then the Steelers in Week 17.

There is a Super Bowl rematch in Week 7, an AFC title game rematch in Week 1, and an AFC divisional round rematch in Week 11.

Toughest stretch



Week 1 vs. Ravens

Week 2 vs. Bengals

Week 3 at Falcons

Week 4 at Chargers

As mentioned above, the Chiefs do not play against playoff teams from last season in consecutive weeks until December. But the Ravens and Bengals are two of the conference's top contenders, and recent AFC title game participants. Given the spread-out nature of the other marquee games on the slate, that makes the season-opening four-game stretch the toughest of the year, even if the Falcons and Chargers bouts don't pack quite as much of a punch.

Five must-see matchups

Chiefs vs. Ravens (Week 1) -- The opening game of the season pits the two-time defending Super Bowl champs against the reigning NFL MVP, and on "Thursday Night Football." Couple that with the Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson matchup, the stars on both sides of the ball and the extensive history between the two teams, and you have a heck of a kickoff game for the 2024 season.

Chiefs at Bengals (Week 2) -- Oh look, another AFC contender loaded with stars and another MVP candidate quarterback in Joe Burrow. The Bengals knocked the Chiefs out of the playoffs the last time K.C. didn't win the Super Bowl, and after an injury plagued 2023 campaign they will be looking to get off to a hot start to this season.

Chiefs at 49ers (Week 7) -- Super Bowl rematch. Again. Need we say more?

Chiefs at Bills (Week 11) -- The seemingly annual Chiefs vs. Bills tilt is always a thrill ride. Mahomes and Josh Allen may very well be the two best players in the NFL, and there is nothing more entertaining than watching them go toe-to-toe in a big game. Both of these teams have changed quite a bit over the years, but the majesty of watching those two try to one-up each other never will.

Chiefs vs. Texans (Week 16) -- We've already highlighted a few of the AFC contenders here, so why not include the new kids on the block? What will C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs be able to do in what should be one of the best games of the season? We can't wait to find out.

Game-by-game predictions

Here is a quick game-by-game prediction with short reasoning behind each: