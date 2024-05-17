The Green Bay Packers are entering 2024 with a brand new window of contention that is wide open in their second season post-Aaron Rodgers, thanks to quarterback Jordan Love and an offense that set NFL single-season records for most catches (302), receiving yards (3,642) and receiving touchdowns (31) by first- or second-year players in 2023.

The 2023 Packers became the youngest team to win a playoff game since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger (average age of 25 years and 214 days) after pummeling the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in the NFC wild card round, a game in which they led 27-0. Love dominated as he threw for 272 yards through the air and three touchdowns on 16 of 21 passing, which led to him registering a Green Bay playoff game record 157.2 passer rating and 13 yards per pass attempt in his NFL postseason debut.

The Packers nearly knocked off the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round, but a late missed field goal by Anders Carlson plus a Love interception on their final drive led them to coming up three points short, 24-21. Green Bay wasn't complacent this offseason following its playoff run, signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs (four years, $48 million) and safety Xavier McKinney (four years, $67 million), who registered Pro Football Focus' best coverage grade by a safety in 2023 (91.2 coverage grade), in free agency.

Head coach Matt LaFleur also fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and replaced him with Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who has seven seasons of NFL coaching experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (secondary/safeties coach from 2012-2013), Cleveland Browns (2014-2015) and San Francisco 49ers (defensive backs coach from 2016-2018). Hafley has vowed to play a more aggressive, press man coverage style defensive, a significant contrast to Barry's zone-based scheme.

General manager Brian Gutekunst reinforced Love's offensive line by selecting Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan in the first round (25th overall), Duke interior offensive lineman Jacob Monk in the fifth round (163rd overall) and Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover in the sixth round (202nd overall). He also addressed the inside linebacker position by taking Texas A&M All-American linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in Round 2 (45th overall) and Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper in Round 3 (91st overall). Gutekunst also hammered the safety position, a weak spot for the past few years, by snagging Georgia's Javon Bullard in the second round (58th overall), Oregon's Evan Williams in the fourth round (111th overall) and Oregon State's Kitan Oladapo in the fifth round (169 overall).

He also found who he hopes to be a long-term replacement for departed Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones in USC's Marshawn Lloyd, whom the Packers drafted in the third round (88th overall). Jones opted to be released after being asked to take a pay cut for a second consecutive season, and he then promptly signed with the archrival Minnesota Vikings.

With all that action in the rearview mirror, Wednesday night marked the NFL officially releasing the Packers' 2024 season schedule. Here is their official, 18-week slate with game-by-game predictions and a final record projection as well. It's worth noting Green Bay has gone over their projected win total in four of their five seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur since 2019 with Rodgers' final season with the Packers in 2022 being the only exception. The team's 2024 win total is set at 10.5, according to BetMGM.

Packers 2024 schedule

*All times Eastern

WEEK DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF TIME (ET) NETWORK 1 Sept. 6 vs. Eagles**** 8:15 p.m. Peacock 2 Sept. 15 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sept. 22 at Titans 1 p.m. Fox 4 Sept. 29 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 6 at Rams 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 13 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 20 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 27 at Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 3 vs. Lions 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 10 BYE N/A N/A 11 Nov. 17 at Bears 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 24 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox 13 Nov. 28 vs. Dolphins*** 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 5 at Lions** 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 15 Dec. 15 at Seahawks 8:20 p.m NBC 16 Dec. 23 vs. Saints* 8:15 p.m. ESPN 17 Dec. 29 at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 4 (or Jan. 5) vs. Bears TBD TBD

* Monday Night Football

** Thursday Night Football

*** Thanksgiving

**** Friday in Brazil

Notable schedule observations

The Packers will face the NFL's fourth-toughest schedule in 2024 as their 17 opponents went 152-137 (.526 win percentage), a slate that includes seven playoff teams. The two divisions they will face in full in the upcoming season outside of the NFC North will be the AFC South -- full of young quarterbacks filled with potential -- and the NFC West, the home of two playoff teams -- the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay will kick off its 2024 season by squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6, which marks the NFL's first international matchup in South America and the league's first Friday night game in Week 1 since Sept. 18 of the 1970 season, the first post-AFL/NFL merger.

Seven of Green Bay's first eight games will kick off in the NFL's early 1 p.m. ET window, but that gets balanced out with four of the Packers' five prime-time games of the season coming in consecutive weeks against the Miami Dolphins in the Thanksgiving nightcap (Week 13, at the Detroit Lions on "Thursday Night Football" (Week 14), at the Seattle Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football" (Week 15) and against the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football" (Week 16). This stretch could heavily impact whether or not the Packers are fighting for an NFC North title or the seventh and final playoff spot like they were a season ago.

The Packers will have multiple revenge games with Jones when they face the Vikings in Week 4 at Lambeau Field and in Week 17 at U.S. Bank stadium. Green Bay will also have the opportunity to avenge its narrow postseason defeat from last season when it hosts the 49ers in Week 12.

Five must-see games

5. at Eagles in Brazil (Week 1): The Packers open the 2024 season in Sao Paulo against an Eagles squad that added Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, renowned defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, ascending edge rusher Bryce Huff and two highly touted rookie corners in Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell (22nd overall pick in first round) and Iowa's Cooper DeJean (40th overall pick in second round). Green Bay plugs Josh Jacobs into a much more seasoned Packers offense than a year ago plus a brand new defense with a much improved secondary.

4. vs. Dolphins (Week 3): Jeff Hafley and Xavier McKinney's new-look defensive backfield will be tested early and often against 2023 passing yards leader in Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, who will be throwing to 2023 First-Team All-Pro Tyreek Hill, speedster Jaylen Waddle and former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.

3. vs. Texans (Week 7): Two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL face off in Love and the Texans' C.J. Stroud, the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Stroud will arguably be throwing to three No. 1-caliber receivers in Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Which team comes out on top here could see its quarterback get a big boost in the NFL MVP race.

2. vs. Lions (Week 9); at Lions (Week 14): The NFC North is likely going to be a two-team race in 2024 with both the Bears and Vikings still earlier on in their rebuilds, so both of Green Bay's showdowns with Detroit will be of the upmost importance. The two NFC contenders split their matchups last year with the road team winning each time.

1. vs. 49ers (Week 12): The 49ers are the measuring stick in the NFC as the reigning conference champions, plus they blocked the Packers' path to an NFC Championship game appearance in Love's first season as an NFL starting quarterback. This will be the top grudge match on the Packers' schedule in 2024, and how the game goes could reveal how real Green Bay's Super Bowl aspirations are.

