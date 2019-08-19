Redskins head coach admits there's no update on Trent Williams' return to team

The Washington Redskins don't appear to see a light at the end of the tunnel regarding the Trent Williams holdout. Head coach Jay Gruden was asked regarding any updates on the Williams situation, remaining non-committed to his return.

"There are no updates whatsoever," Gruden said to reporters Monday. "We're preparing with the guys we have right now. That's all we can do. We're getting Geron (Christian Sr.) ready. We're getting (Donald) Penn ready. So we'll go that route."

Washington has insisted it will not trade Williams, who has held out from the team due to his mistrust in the Redskins training staff. Williams has reportedly asked for a trade in order to continue his playing career. He has two years and $29.1 million remaining on his contract.

The Redskins signed Penn as a result of the Williams holdout, as he is battling with Christian for the starting left tackle spot. Penn spent the last five seasons with the Oakland Raiders, earning two trips to the Pro Bowl during his tenure. Christian missed most of offseason workouts rehabbing from a torn MCL he suffered last season, but played the majority of the snaps in the last preseason game. Christian played 58 percent of the snaps while Penn played 26 percent.

While Christian appears to be the left tackle who will fill in for Williams, Gruden won't gave any indication if the team has talked with Williams. He'll continue to keep the Williams discussions in house until Williams returns, if he does come back to Washington.

"Texted. Talked? Maybe," Gruden said. "It is what it is right now. he not here so we just got to talk about the people we have."