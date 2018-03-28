Redskins reportedly trade Su'a Cravens to Broncos for two draft picks
Cravens missed all of last season after starting three games in 2016
The Broncos need a safety, the Redskins have one they'd like to get rid of, and on Wednesday, the two sides made a deal. Denver sent a fourth- and fifth-round pick to Washington for 2016 second-round pick Su'a Cravens, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The move comes a month after there was speculation that Cravens could be traded to Denver, though coach Jay Gruden denied it at the time. That changed as coaches and front-office staff convened in Orlando this week for the owners meetings and now Cravens has a new home.
The Redskins placed Cravens on the reserve/left squad list last September, ending his 2017 campaign before it began. The former USC standout contemplated retirement last offseason. And after getting injured in Week 1 of the preseason, Cravens again mulled retirement, a decision the Redskins supported publicly.
For now, it appears Cravens is ready to "resume his career" and it will be with the Broncos, who cut T.J. Ward before last season and traded Aqib Talib to the Rams earlier this month. Denver has the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and Washington will select 13th overall.
