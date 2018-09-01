Report: 49ers are 'concerned' about RB Jerick McKinnon after 'awkward' knee injury

The San Francisco 49ers released two running backs as part of final roster cuts on Saturday, but they could soon be on the lookout for help at that position if coach Kyle Shanahan's comments are any indication.

Addressing the media after a team workout Saturday, Shanahan said the 49ers are "nervous" about a knee injury that starting running back Jerick McKinnon suffered on the last play of the day. He added that McKinnon is set to undergo an MRI for the issue, which Shanahan admitted could be an ACL injury -- something that might very well sideline the Niners' big free agent signing for all of 2018.

Multiple media outlets have echoed Shanahan's concern, suggesting McKinnon had an "awkward" landing and that San Francisco is "concerned" about losing the former Minnesota Vikings reserve for an extended time:

#49ers RB Jerick McKinnon suffered what appeared to be a concerning injury during team workout today, sources tell @MikeGarafolo and me. Not good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

“We hope that we’re wrong,” Kyle Shanahan said. But there is definitely concern that Jerick McKinnon sustained an ACL injury today. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 1, 2018

#49ers RB Jerick McKinnon made a cut on the last play of practice, nobody around him and went down. Shanahan says team is concerned about it. "Something with a knee, we'll find out later. We're nervous about it, that's for sure." — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 1, 2018

A backup with the Vikings for the first four years of his NFL career, the 26-year-old McKinnon signed with the Niners in free agency and figured to play a prominent role in Shanahan's offense as a dual-threat weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. His reported four-year, $30-million contract made him one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs this summer.