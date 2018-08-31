2018 NFL roster cuts tracker: Follow along as all 32 teams cut down to their final 53

With the preseason officially over, it's now cut time in the NFL.

During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but that's going to change this weekend when all 32 NFL teams have to cut down their roster down to 53 players. That number means that a total of 1,184 players are going to lose their jobs between now and Saturday afternoon. Under NFL rules, each team has to make their final cuts by 4 p.m ET. Saturday.

However, just because the deadline is on Saturday, doesn't mean there won't be cuts before that. Most teams will start the process on Friday and like always, there will be some shocking moves. One notable player who's already out of a job is Texans punter Shane Lechler, who was cut on Friday after Houston decided to move forward with rookie Trevor Daniel.

Other notable players potentially on the chopping block include Robert Griffin III, Paxton Lynch and Mike Gillislee.

We'll be keeping tabs on every cut over the next 48 hours. The list below will be updated regularly with reported cuts and official cuts throughout the weekend.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Miami Dolphins

Players cut to reach 53: K Greg Joseph

New England Patriots

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

New York Jets

Players cut to reach 53: WR Charles Johnson, FB Dimitri Flowers, OL Gino Gradkowski, LB David Bass, DL Kendall Reyes, OL Antonio Garcia, OL Darius James, LB Obum Gwacham, DL Xavier Cooper

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Players cut to reach 53: TE Nick Keizer

Cincinnati Bengals

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Cleveland Browns

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Pittsburgh Steelers

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

AFC South

Houston Texans

Players cut to reach 53: P Shane Lechler, RB Terry Swanson

Indianapolis Colts

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Jacksonville Jaguars

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Tennessee Titans

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Kansas City Chiefs

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Los Angeles Chargers

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Oakland Raiders

Players cut to reach 53: WR Griff Whalen

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

New York Giants

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Philadelphia Eagles

Players cut to reach 53: QB Christian Hackenberg

Washington Redskins

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Detroit Lions

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Green Bay Packers

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Minnesota Vikings

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Carolina Panthers

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

New Orleans Saints

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Players cut to reach 53: RB Charles Sims

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Players cut to reach 53: LB Scooby Wright

Los Angeles Rams

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

San Francisco 49ers

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Seattle Seahawks

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come