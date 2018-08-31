2018 NFL roster cuts tracker: Follow along as all 32 teams cut down to their final 53
Take a look at all the cuts made by every team as they reduce their rosters down to 53 players
With the preseason officially over, it's now cut time in the NFL.
During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but that's going to change this weekend when all 32 NFL teams have to cut down their roster down to 53 players. That number means that a total of 1,184 players are going to lose their jobs between now and Saturday afternoon. Under NFL rules, each team has to make their final cuts by 4 p.m ET. Saturday.
However, just because the deadline is on Saturday, doesn't mean there won't be cuts before that. Most teams will start the process on Friday and like always, there will be some shocking moves. One notable player who's already out of a job is Texans punter Shane Lechler, who was cut on Friday after Houston decided to move forward with rookie Trevor Daniel.
Other notable players potentially on the chopping block include Robert Griffin III, Paxton Lynch and Mike Gillislee.
We'll be keeping tabs on every cut over the next 48 hours. The list below will be updated regularly with reported cuts and official cuts throughout the weekend.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Miami Dolphins
Players cut to reach 53: K Greg Joseph
New England Patriots
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
New York Jets
Players cut to reach 53: WR Charles Johnson, FB Dimitri Flowers, OL Gino Gradkowski, LB David Bass, DL Kendall Reyes, OL Antonio Garcia, OL Darius James, LB Obum Gwacham, DL Xavier Cooper
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Players cut to reach 53: TE Nick Keizer
Cincinnati Bengals
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Cleveland Browns
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Pittsburgh Steelers
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
AFC South
Houston Texans
Players cut to reach 53: P Shane Lechler, RB Terry Swanson
Indianapolis Colts
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Jacksonville Jaguars
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Tennessee Titans
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Kansas City Chiefs
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Los Angeles Chargers
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Oakland Raiders
Players cut to reach 53: WR Griff Whalen
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
New York Giants
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Philadelphia Eagles
Players cut to reach 53: QB Christian Hackenberg
Washington Redskins
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Detroit Lions
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Green Bay Packers
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Minnesota Vikings
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Carolina Panthers
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
New Orleans Saints
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Players cut to reach 53: RB Charles Sims
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Players cut to reach 53: LB Scooby Wright
Los Angeles Rams
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
San Francisco 49ers
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Seattle Seahawks
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
