Ricky Williams says the NFL first changed its attitude towards marijuana in 2014 when testing limits changed
The former Pro Bowl running back is a medical marijuana advocate
Ricky Williams had known that the NFL's leniency towards marijuana use was in the cards around 2014. That was when the league announced that it was increasing its maximum threshold for THC allowed in the body.
He told Mina Kimes on the ESPN Daily podcast that once this change was made, an even bigger change was on its way.
As Kimes hints at in one of her questions to Williams, the topic of marijuana policy reform within the league is one that's close to the former running back's heart, for better and for worse. In 2004, consecutive failed drug tests due to marijuana had a hand in forcing the then-27-year-old Dolphins player to announce his retirement, and a failed test in 2006 -- though it's not clear what the reason for the failure was -- spoiled the second season of his comeback.
It would be easy to blame the 1998 Heisman Trophy winner as an addict who lacked self-control -- as former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann did at one point -- but the fact of the matter is that the NFL's threshold for what constituted a failed drug test for marijuana was substantially lower when Williams was suspended and embroiled in controversy over his use of the drug.
The specific number was 15 nanograms of THC per milliliter of urine. To put that in perspective, by the time the NFL had upped the limit to 35 nanograms in 2014, MLB was using a 50 nanogram threshold, and the World Anti-Doping Agency was using 150. Additionally, Williams even makes it a point to tell Kimes that if he had played under that 2014 threshold, he never would have failed a test in his career.
The reformed policies across different leagues seem to be in line with changing attitudes about marijuana, both medically and recreationally, outside of the sports realm. Baseball has completely scratched marijuana from its banned substances list, and the NFL has now moved to WADA's threshold of 150 nanograms. Of course, these league-specific limits are set in a country where 11 states and Washington D.C. have legalized marijuana, 10 states have legalized it for medical use and 15 other states have decriminalized it.
In other words, society has moved on to the point where the next Ricky Williams won't have to worry about having their season -- and career -- interrupted because of testing requirements based on old social attitudes. But to Williams himself, it's not just about that.
"I think to me it's bigger than that," Williams tells Kimes. "I think there's a bigger collective issue of the relationship between labor and capital. The NFL is doing a good job ... showing that the players and owners can work together so that both sides get what they want. I think that's the bigger issue; less exploitation, and more open-mindedness in hearing what's going to benefit both sides. That's reflected in the speed with which this new collective bargaining agreement was ratified."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reed deletes tweet regarding number
Does this mean Clowney is officially leaving Seattle?
-
Rodgers should've spoken up about Love
David Samson believes that Rodgers didn't do himself any favors by staying silent
-
Redskins 2020 offseason moves tracker
Everything you need to know about the Redskins' activity this offseason
-
Jefferson is out to embarrass four teams
The new Vikings wideout has a message for the four teams that passed on him
-
Best, worst fits of the 2020 NFL Draft
Not every rookie will have the same level of impact in 2020
-
Dolphins release DE Taco Charlton
Charlton will now be looking for a new NFL home
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game