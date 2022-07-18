The Arizona Cardinals were facing an uncertain future when it came to center Rodney Hudson, but he's reportedly returning to the team, and will play in 2022. According to NFL Media, Hudson has informed the team that he will report to training camp on July 26.

Hudson, who was a no-show at mandatory minicamp, has two years remaining on his three-year, $30 million contract. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Hudson's absence was unexcused, but didn't go into detail about why he wasn't with the team.

"No update. We're working through something with him," Kingsbury said last month. "As soon as we know, we'll have that update."

The Cardinals appeared to confirm NFL Media's report, as they tweeted a picture of Hudson with the caption, "Man in the middle." It's unknown if Hudson's absence was related to his contract, which was restructured last offseason. According to Spotrac, Hudson is due $10.85 million in base salary this season.

Hudson, who turned 33 less than a week ago, is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and signed with the Raiders ahead of the 2015 offseason. Hudson was traded to the Cardinals last March, and played in 12 games in his first season in Arizona.

It's unknown if we will find out what the issue was between the Cardinals and Hudson, but this is very welcomed news for Kyler Murray and the offense.