The Kansas City Chiefs have once again climbed the highest mountain in the NFL, and now they have the bling to prove it. On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the rest of the Super Bowl LVIII champions received their championship rings, which is the third title in the Mahomes era and the second in as many seasons.

This latest ring is quite the piece. It features 529 diamonds and 38 rubies and is blended with 10-karat white and yellow gold. The face of the ring has all four of the franchise's Lombardi trophies featured and inside has the game-winning play drawn out using Reid's handwriting. One side of the ring has the final score of the victory and the words "back-to-back" to signify their consecutive titles.

Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which proved to be an instant classic. The game went into overtime which is when Mahomes was able to connect with Mecole Hardman for the game-winning, 3-yard touchdown, giving them the 25-22 victory. Mahomes earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the third time in his career.

The Chiefs became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots, and are just the seventh franchise to stack up at least four Lombardi trophies. With this latest piece of jewelry now handed out, Kansas City will turn its attention to the 2024 season where the Chiefs will attempt a historic three-peat.