With the entire NFL world posting up in Phoenix, Arizona, for the NFL owners meetings, Roger Goodell met with the media to discuss the investigation into Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder's alleged workplace misconduct, the sale proceeding of the Commanders, the management of "Thursday Night Football" scheduling, and where things stand with Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL for its lack of diversity in the head coaching ranks.

Here are some of the most notable developments from Goodell's press conference:

The NFL is adamant about releasing the findings of Mary Jo White's investigation of Daniel Snyder and his workplace misconduct.

"Both [the investigation and sale of the Commanders] are ongoing," Goodell said Tuesday. "The Washington Commanders are obviously the ones conducting the process on the sale, and when there is a transaction they will notify us and we will proceed on that one. Mary Jo White gave a brief update on her process, and once she concludes that [investigation], we will brief the ownership and make the findings public."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, one of the league's top power brokers, said Tuesday that he already knows "everything in the report" -- a statement that Goodell refuted while at the podium.

"Well, that would be impossible because the only person I know that knows anything about the investigation is Mary Jo White and her counterparts," Goodell said. "Mary Jo White is a professional; she's not giving access to anybody. I'm comfortable about that."

The NFL is looking into ways to provide top matchups for its fans on "Thursday Night Football."

After it was announced that NFL teams can play in two "Thursday Night Football" games in a season instead of one, reigning Super Bowl MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted his disdain, something Goodell then addressed.

"I don't think we're putting Amazon over our players. … The data doesn't show higher injury rate. … I hear from players who also love the 10 days after a Thursday night game. We have to try to balance all of it."

New York Giants owner John Mara called the idea of flexing a team into Thursday Night Football, even with two weeks notice, "abusive" after that was discussed at the league meetings before the vote was tabled until May.

"I think being flexed into Monday night is inconsiderate and to flex a game back to Thursday to me is just abusive," Mara said, via The Athletic. "I'm adamantly opposed to it. Fortunately, it didn't get enough votes today, but it will probably be re-visited in May."

When asked about Mara's comments, Goodell said the league looks at "all the impacts" when making these kinds of decisions.

"Providing the best matchups for our fans is what we do, but we look at all the impacts," Goodell said. "It's a very important thing to balance between the in-stadium fans and those who watch on TV. There isn't anybody in that room, anybody in any of our organizations, that don't put fans first."

Goodell dodged making a direct comment on Brian Flores' lawsuit against the league that alleges discriminatory practices when it comes to hiring head coaches.

Goodell said the league will "keep an eye" on Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' lawsuit, as a judge allowed it to proceed to court in March.

"I'm a huge fan of Brian Flores. He's a great football coach, and I have great respect for him as a man. The Minnesota Vikings are lucky to have him."