Rogue black cat at MetLife Stadium steals show during Monday Night Football
An accidental star is born
Even with some significant household names and star power taking the field for Monday's Giants-Cowboys game in the Meadowlands, the night's biggest headliner came via a most unexpected (and unsettling) candidate -- a rogue black cat. That's right, a black cat stole the show on "Monday Night Football.''
It may not have been the best omen for either New York or Dallas but the cat provided quite a lot of entertainment value for everyone watching both inside the stadium and at home. After somehow making its way onto the field during the second quarter of the contest, the poor kitty spent a few minutes running around the field rather helplessly as it tried to figure out where it was and why tens of thousands of strangers were watching its every move.
The game was briefly delayed as Metlife Stadium staff tried to wrangle the furry streaker but that's okay because the break in the action helped provide one of the best play-by-play calls you'll hear this season, courtesy of Kevin Harlan on the radio.
Not only did Harlan deliver an incredibly enthralling call that probably had thousands of people insanely confused as they listened to the game behind the wheel of their car, but he also managed to work in a sponsorship read while doing so. That's the mark of a true professional.
Anyway, hope you had the cat on your fantasy team.
