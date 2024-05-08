Brandon Aiyuk's situation in San Francisco is still up in the air, but the 49ers are moving forward with the wide receiver, according to NFL Network. The trade rumors have been swirling as members of the front office, including general manager John Lynch, have insisted that they want to keep No. 11 in their offense.

The two sides have been involved in contract negotiations and the team is aiming for a long-term deal, as Aiyuk enters the final year of his rookie contract. The team sees Aiyuk as a "key" part of its offense and is focused on getting to a number he accepts.

With their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Niners selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of Florida, leaving many wondering if this was a sign of things to come and the No. 31 pick would be filling a void left by Aiyuk. According to NFL Network, the plan has always been to keep Aiyuk, who led the team in receiving yards in 2023.

With the question of what the 49ers will do seemingly answered, now the biggest question will be the value of his contract. With multiple top receivers getting contracts this offseason, the market for his position is more ironed out than it was at the conclusion of last season. He is expected to land among those top deals that include DeVonta Smith getting $25 million a year with the Philadelphia Eagles and Amon-Ra St. Brown earning $30 million a year with the Detroit Lions.

Earlier this month, Lynch said (via Steelers Now), "I'm doing everything in my power to keep our roster together. That's my goal, and I don't question that."

Keeping Aiyuk will be big for quarterback Brock Purdy and the defending NFC champions. Aiyuk had a standout year, with career-bests in receptions (75), targets, (105) and yards (1,342), while adding seven touchdowns in 16 games.

While Purdy has seen early success in his career, having a reliable receiver who he already has history with can be a massive difference-maker in both his stats and confidence.

The team advanced to the Super Bowl last year, but was unable to get it done against the Kansas City Chiefs and is looking for another playoff campaign in 2024. Lynch planning to keep Aiyuk and their other star wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, are massive steps in making another run at the Lombardi Trophy in 2024.

Samuel and Aiyuk were both drafted by the 49ers and have spent their entire careers thus far in San Francisco.