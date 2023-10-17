The New Orleans Saints will try to break out of their slump when they kick off the Week 7 NFL schedule against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. New Orleans (3-3) began the year with back-to-back victories, but has lost three of its last four contests, including a 20-13 setback at Houston last Sunday. Jacksonville (4-2) enters with a three-game winning streak after rolling to a 37-20 home triumph over Indianapolis. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence may sit with a knee injury.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a 3-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus Saints vs. Jaguars odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 39. Before making any Jaguars vs. Saints picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Jaguars and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jags vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Jaguars spread: New Orleans -3

Saints vs. Jaguars over/under: 39 points

Saints vs. Jaguars money line: New Orleans -157, Jacksonville +134

NO: Saints are 0-4-1 against the spread as favorites this season

JAX: Jaguars are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has dominated the all-time series against Jacksonville, winning five of the seven meetings, including the last four. The Saints are 3-0 at home versus the Jaguars and have scored at least 38 points in the last two matchups in the Big Easy. New Orleans limited Jacksonville to a pair of field goals in the last encounter, a 13-6 road victory in 2019, while Michael Thomas made eight catches for 89 yards and Cameron Jordan registered two of his career-high 15.5 sacks that season.

Derek Carr is coming off his most productive passing performance since Week 12 of the 2021 campaign with Las Vegas, as he threw for 353 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. The 32-year-old quarterback has recorded four TD tosses and no interceptions in three career games versus the Jaguars while averaging 242 passing yards. After making only three catches for 16 yards in his previous two contests, wide receiver Chris Olave fell just shy of his third 100-yard effort of the year in Week 6 as he hauled in seven passes for 96 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has yet to lose away from home this season as it opened 2023 with a victory at Indianapolis and posted a pair of wins in London. The Jaguars are multiple games above the .500 mark for the first time since beginning the 2018 campaign with a 3-1 record, ending what was the longest active drought in the NFL at 82 contests. Since falling to 4-8 last year, the club has won nine of its last 11 regular-season games, with six of the victories coming away from EverBank Stadium.

Travis Etienne Jr. scored twice against the Colts in Week 6 to give him five rushing touchdowns this season, which matches the total from his first NFL campaign in 2022. The 24-year-old running back is the first Jaguar with multiple TDs from scrimmage in consecutive games since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2009. Etienne is sixth in the league in rushing with 451 yards after gaining 55 on 18 carries last week. See which team to pick here.

