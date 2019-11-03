Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seattle (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)

Current Records: Seattle 6-2; Tampa Bay 2-5

What to Know

Tampa Bay is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.29 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against Seattle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The Buccaneers are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-23 to Tennessee last week. The Buccaneers got a solid performance out of WR Mike Evans, who caught 11 passes for 198 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. QB Jameis Winston's longest connection was to Evans for 46 yards in the second quarter. Evans has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta last week, winning 27-20. The squad ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Seattle enters the matchup with only one interception, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Tampa Bay is third worst in the NFL in interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

Odds

The Seahawks are a 4-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Bettors have moved against the Seahawks slightly, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Nov 27, 2016 - Tampa Bay 14 vs. Seattle 5

